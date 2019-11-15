Naitasiri reflect on past performance

Naitasiri Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese Jnr says losing to Nadi in round 9 of the Skipper Cup was a factor in their win over Namosi in round 10.

Tuisese says the loss was a good wake-up call for the players.

The coach noted the team had become complacent before falling to Nadi, but that complacency was gone in their 25-15 defeat of Namosi on Saturday.

Now he says they’re going to take a hard look at the competition ahead.

“There is a lot of work, we’ll have to look at the footage and do some review. After winning two, three games we were a bit ahead of ourselves so the players will need to put them back in their place and keep working hard because the competition is so tough and still many games left to play.”

In round 11 of the Skipper Cup competition this week, Naitaisiri will host Nadroga, Suva take on Tailevu, Yasawa meet Namosi and Nadi takes on Lautoka.