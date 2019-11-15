Naitasiri host Nadroga in Skipper Cup semifinal

The second semifinal of the Skipper Cup will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday as Naitasiri hosts Nadroga.

Naitasiri ended the season in second place behind Suva with 46 points while Nadroga after their win over Lautoka had 45 points on the table to finish third.

The Ram Sami Suva team will host Namosi in the other semifinal, however, if the capital city side wins, they will also host the final.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva finished on top of the competition table with 51 points and Namosi was fourth with 38.

Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager and Tournament Director, Sale Sorovaki says they’ll confirm the under 19 and women’s semifinals later today.

However, as it stands, Naitasiri, Lautoka, Suva and Tailevu are the top four women’s teams.

In the under-19, Nadroga, Namosi and Nadi are the top three while Suva and Tailevu are tied in fourth place with 35 points.