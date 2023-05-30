Naimasi gets three, double for birthday girl

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s remain undefeated so far in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

Fijiana defeated a spirited Tonga side 45-12.

Fijiana looked set for another big win with an entertaining first-half performance leading 21-7 at the break.

Vani Arei opened the account before Fijiana 7s star Raijeli Daveua celebrated her birthday with another five-pointer.

Ana Maria Naimasi scored their third try, stemming from a nice worked buildup from the backline.

Tonga had some good play and this paid off when they forced errors from the Fijiana with solid, pressured defense.

They went over for their first try five minutes away from the break.

Fiji started strong in the second spell to extend their lead to 26 points before the Tongan forwards went to work, paying immense pressure on the Fijian defense.

The big Tongan forwards ran hard, gaining meters, and produced a try to bring the scores to 12-26.

However, the Inoke Male coached side capitalized on their strength, dominating Tonga in the scrum.

They spread the ball wide and Naimasi muscled her way over the line for her fourth try in the tournament.

Tonga was in control for the majority of the second half but luck really wasn’t on their side and Fijiana punished them with a double to Daveua and Naimasi completing her hat-trick.