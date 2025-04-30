Naihamu pushing for spot after injury setback

Josivini Naihamu

Fijian Drua centre Josivini Naihamu is hopeful of a return to the field this weekend as she pushes for selection in the Fijiana 15s match day 23 to face the Wallaroos.

After being sidelined with injury during the Super W season, Naihamu has been working hard in training to make best 23.

She says the journey hasn’t been easy, but she’s relying on faith, discipline, and determination to overcome the challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

“Training has been tough because I was injured, just trying hard to come back during sessions. It’s not easy, but I’m grateful to God for giving me the strength so I can continue training before the team gets selected.”



Fijian Drua centre Josivini Naihamu

Naihamu remains confident in her ability and is focused on showing her worth during preparations.

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will take on the Wallaroos at 5 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Overseas viewers can catch all the action live on VITI+ for FJD 30.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Reds before the Test at 2:05pm in another Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.