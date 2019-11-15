Home

Nadroga Rugby stems support behind closed door Skipper Cup

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 18, 2020 6:10 am

The Nadroga Rugby Union has thrown their support towards having the 2020 Skipper Cup competition behind closed doors.

The Fiji Rugby Union has explored the option of hosting the Skipper competition without an audience in a bid to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Nadroga Rugby Union President Tiko Matawalu has welcomed the idea saying it would be in the best interest of everyone involved in the sport once the domestic competition resumes.

“We trust that it’s going to be of the best interest of both the nation and the sport during this time of pandemic.”

A team that thrives on the support of its fans when it comes to rugby, Matawalu says it’s pivotal to consider the reality of the COVID-19 situation and the health and safety of every individual should remain a priority.

 

