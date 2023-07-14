Nadroga aware of threat

[Source: File]

With only six matches remaining in the Skipper Cup, Nadroga knows its crunch time to get their act together and start winning matches.

Playmaker Peni Kadralevu says after losing to Suva, the team understands that they need to tighten up their weaknesses.

He says they cannot afford any more losses as they can have an impact on their overall standing.

“We need to work harder before facing Namosi and five other teams. It’s always tough going to their home ground, so we need to work twice as hard.”

Nadroga will face Namosi tomorrow at Thomson Park at 3 p.m.

In other matches tomorrow, Tailevu hosts Macuata at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, and Nadi battles Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch the Nadi vs. Naitasiri match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

Suva and Yasawa will open round two today at 5 p.m. at Churchill Park in Lautoka.