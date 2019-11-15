Nadolo to ready to join Leicester Tigers

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo has officially ended his contract with Top 14 club Montpellier Herault.

The 32-year-old will now be joining the Leicester Tigers next season.

Nadolo officially agreed to the terms of the London based club in February and signed a two-year deal with Geordan Murphy’s side.

In a social media post the Nadroga native thanked his former club Top 14 giants Montpellier Herault and acknowledged the new chapter of life.

“All good things must come to an end. This chapter of my life here in France has finished. Thank you Montpellier for the memories. Until we meet again. Top 14 ✅. On to the next one!. ❤️”

Nadolo will look to help improve the Leicester Tigers’ fortunes after two difficult seasons in the Premiership for the former heavyweights of English rugby.

The heaviest back to ever play professional rugby, Nadolo has enjoyed a four-year stint at Montpellier, where he scored a remarkable 53 tries in just 68 games.

It’s not his first time in the Premiership. Born in Sigatoka, Fiji, the hulking wing had a short spell with Exeter Chiefs back in 2011, before moving to Japan with the NEC Greenrockets.