Nadi wins Farebrother, Tailevu next

Nadi is the new winner of the Farebrother Sullivan trophy.

This after they defeated Namosi 22-21 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Vilikesa Driu was the star for the Nadi side after he scored a last-minute try to give them the win.

Both teams started strongly as they tried to dominate play.

The visitors had an upper hand as they gained a lot of territories pinning Namosi back to their half.

In the 11th minute, Nadi was able to take advantage of a Namosi scrum and open-side flanker Vilive Miramira was able to scoop a loose ball near Nadi’s 22-metre line to score the first try and give them a 7-nil lead.

This gave Namosi the edge to build their momentum to drive through the strong Nadi forwards.

It wasn’t until the halftime mark the host Aseri Robarobalevu put the host back into the match with a try in the 37th minute and the conversion from flyhalf Alivereti Veitokani to tie the scoreboard at 7-all.

Nadi built the tempo in the second half keeping Namosi on their own try-line. This gave an opportunity to Sela Toga to score a try and give the Jetsetters a 14-7 lead.

Namosi was determined to get back in the game as they applied pressure on the Nadi forwards. The host took advantage of a scrum and drove through the Nadi defense to score another try from Alivereti Rabukawaqa.

Veitokani’s conversion made it 14-all.

It did not stop there for Namosi as they ran riot a minute later with a try to Kalaveti Ravouvou to further their lead 21-14.

Namosi suffered a blow in the last minutes of play after Eparama Luveta was shown a yellow card for dangerous tackling.

Nadi’s patience paid off were awarded after with a penalty with Sela successfully converting the kick to put them back into the game.

This was shortlived as Nadi’s Anasa Vuatalevu was red-carded for stomping.

However, this failed to deter the committed and spirited Nadi side from wrestling the Farebrother.