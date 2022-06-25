Nadi retains core players

A slightly different Jacks Nadi line-up has been named for today’s Inkk Farebrother challenge against Nadroga.

Some players who did not feature in Nadi’s first title defense against Suva two weeks ago have forced their way into the match day squad.

Viliame Tui, Veniona Vuki, Eseroma Nabalawa and Tomasi Nawaqa will start for the Jetsetters today.

Article continues after advertisement

However, majority of the players have been retained with the likes of Captain Sivaniolo Lumelume, Jolame Luvevou, Ilisoni Galala, Navitalai Druaiono, Semesa Muadonu, Solomoni Tavai, Vilive Aria, Jiutasa Nave and Tevita Mociu.

Policeman Ron Katonivere, halfback Marika Tivitivi and Maikeli Sivo have not been named.

Nadi hosts Nadroga today at 3pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

In other Skipper Cup games today, Suva hosts Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium, Northland will face Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua on Saturday while Tailevu battles Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.