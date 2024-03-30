Nadi dominates Ba

Nadi upset hosts Ba in round five of the Skipper Cup competition after their 35-17 win at the AD Patel College grounds in Ba.

This win came after their Under-20’s team suffered an 8-13 loss to the hosts.

Meanwhile, in other matches, Nadroga displayed dominance on their home ground, defeating Yasawa 41-15, and Naitasiri emerged victorious over Lautoka with a score of 13-8.

Meanwhile, round five of the ANZ Marama & Skipper Cup competition between Axellerate Tailevu and FMF Suva has now been postponed to a later date.

This was due to the unplayable conditions at Ratu Cakobau Park due to the rainy weather.

Dates for the match will be confirmed soon.