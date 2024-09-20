Muamua calls out to fans

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union vice president Savenaca Muamua is calling out to rugby fans and supporters to come out in numbers next weekend at the Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka to support the Fiji Schoolboys under-18 Test match against Australia.

This is the first of two Test matches that will be held in Sigatoka with the first next week Saturday, and the second on October 1st.

Muamua says coming out in numbers will mean a lot of the players selected for the national schoolboy’s side, as majority of the boys will be playing against an international team for the first time.

He also says that the ticket prices are set at a low price to reel in fans and spectators to attend the match.

He also mentions that the FSSRU will be giving out free tickets to a few schools to get students to cheer and support a team of their choosing.

“Students and also the Nadroga die-hard fans to be there to support the national school boys’ team. We will also be giving out free tickets to certain schools to partner with us to cheer for either the Australia Schoolboys or the Fiji School Boys.”

The Fiji Schoolboys will face the visitors at 6 pm next weekend Saturday in Sigatoka.