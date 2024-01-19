Mt Masada storm into quarterfinals

[ Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]

The Mount Masada side maintains its dominant form in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, to stamp its spot in the women’s quarterfinals later today.

The shadow Fijiana 7s side proved too strong for Kadavu in its final pool game, winning 34-5 to secure a quarterfinal spot in the women’s division later today.

Mount Masada earlier defeated Pacific Nomads 53-12 and Western Drifters 41-0 respectively yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile in other results earlier today, Fresh’et Navy beat Lillian Amazons 12-0 while Ezers edged Manly Mermaids 15-14.