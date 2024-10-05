More than 3000 students to compete in Kaji Nationals

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

More than 3000 students from across the country are expected to compete in the upcoming Kaji Rugby National competition in Suva at the end of the month.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Primary Schools Rugby Union President Sakiusa Turagabeci during the launch of the competition yesterday.

Turagabeci says that out of the 29 unions, only 16 unions will be fielding teams for the competition this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Only our under-13 and under-14 grades are coming, so out of the 29 unions we have, 16 unions are coming this year. For 16 unions, we’re talking about one union will be bringing four teams, two teams for girls and two teams for boys.”



Fiji Primary Schools Rugby Union President Sakiusa Turagabeci

The tournament was on a hiatus for the past five years, and a new format of competition has been launched where there will be no contact rugby from under-nine to under-12.

The tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from October 29 to the 30th.