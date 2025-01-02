Momo thankful for supportive spouse

Fijian Drua winger Epeli Momo

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Epeli Momo believes that selecting a spouse is one of the most crucial decisions anyone can make.

Despite facing heavy criticism last season as one of the most scrutinized players on the Fijian Drua team, Momo is grateful to have a partner who has supported him through both the highs and lows.

He emphasizes that when choosing a lifelong partner, it is important to find someone who will be there, regardless of the circumstances.

“I just want to thank God for giving me and wife and partner who’s always encouraging me through all my games and everything. Through my training even. I also thank God that even when there’s negative stuff from social media about me, I don’t worry too much about it because she’s always there to help me through it.”

Momo shares that there have been moments when he felt like giving up, but thanks to the unwavering support and reassurance of his wife, he has been able to push through the toughest times.

Whether dealing with injuries or facing negative criticism from rugby fans, his wife has consistently stood by him, offering words of encouragement.

As he looks forward to the upcoming season, Momo feels confident in facing whatever challenges come his way, knowing he has someone who will always have his back.