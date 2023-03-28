Moceisawana out of Rebels clash

Laisani Moceisawana [left] with Jade Coates

Speedster Laisani Moceisawana will miss the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua’s Super W clash against the Rebels on Saturday.

Head coach Inoke Male confirms Moceisawana will be stood down for a match in accordance to the protocol head injury assessment grade three.

Male says she needs to be rested.

“Moceisawana had a knock last week and we were advised by the doctor to rest her. We have more games coming up so it’s better to rest her now before it becomes serious.”

Apart from the former Adi Cakobau School student, Male says Asinate Serevi is also nursing a fractured finger.

Jade Coates did not attend training today due to a flu.

Male hopes Serevi and Coates will recover before he names his run-on team on Thursday.

The Fijiana Drua will take on the Rebels on Saturday at 1.05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

After this, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Rebels in the Shop N Save round six clash at the same venue at 3.35pm.

You can watch both matches on high definition on FBC Sports.