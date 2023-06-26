MGM girls starts rugby development

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School girl’s rugby coach Deve Koroi believes it’s best to introduce players to the sport at a young age.

The Raluve competition which started on the weekend only has the under-18s category.

MGM is including junior players in their team.

Article continues after advertisement

Koroi believes that it’s best to start them young in order to develop their skills.

“We just have to develop these young students for the next two to three years. Some are in junior grade in athletics. Some playing are 16 and some are 15 years old.”

Koroi adds the school has bigger plans for extra-curricular activities, but they’ll first focus on developing the students before taking the next big step.

He considers the school fortunate to be a part of the competition and will build on their first match.