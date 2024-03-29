McNicholl's double seals Crusaders first season win

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific ]

Former Wales winger, Johnny McNicholl, scored two crucial tries as the Crusaders clinched their first Super Rugby Pacific season win, beating the Chiefs 37-26.

McNicholl’s first try came early, boosting the Crusaders to a 22-12 halftime lead.

In the 63rd minute, with the score at 27-19, McNicholl intercepted a pass and dashed 70 meters for his second try, giving the Crusaders a crucial 15-point advantage.

Johnny McNicholl [Source: France24]

Despite the Chiefs narrowing the gap, the Crusaders held on for an 11-point victory, with McNicholl’s dynamic performance proving decisive.

The Crusaders struggles at set pieces, particularly at lineouts, have impacted their game this season, contributing to their recent 26-6 loss to the Blues where they gave up nine lineouts against the throw.

McNicholl’s return to Christchurch after eight years was marked by a triumphant display, providing a much-needed boost to the struggling Crusaders.