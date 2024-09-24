Mather resigns from FRU

The Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance Unit general manager, BJ Mather has resigned.

FRU Interim Chair Peter Mazey confirms that Mather resigned three weeks ago.

However, Mather will still be working with FRU until next month.

Former Flying Fijians hooker, Bill Gadolo will be the interim HPU manager after Mather leaves.

The position is expected to be advertised next week.

Mather was appointed on October 23rd last year and came with a professional Doctorate and MBA and has over 20 years of applied HP leadership experience in managing elite rugby and other Olympic sport programs in both England and Australia.