Matavesi double in big win

[Source: Northampton Saints/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi scored two of Northampton Saints 14 tries this morning as they thumped Gloucester 90-nil in the Gallagher Premiership in England.

Matavesi came off the bench and stamped his mark with a double against Albert Tuisue’s team.

Temo Mayanavanua also featured for Northampton as the side go five points clear at the top the Premiership table.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to BBC Sport, Northampton Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson says they’re pushing to try and get a bonus point to finish the season and guarantee a home semi-final.

He says one of the things they spoke about was keeping it in-house, not worrying about what Gloucester were going to do.