Mataele soaks in special homecoming as he joins for preseason

Manasa Mataele [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

New Swire Shipping Fijian Drua recruit Manasa Mataele says returning home to begin preseason with the club has been an emotional and unforgettable milestone in his professional career.

The 28-year-old joined the Drua camp this week, marking his longest stay in Fiji in a decade after spending nearly all his playing years abroad.

His arrival also brings valuable experience to a young Drua backline preparing for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

“It literally feels like playing for the Flying Fijians, not going to lie. Obviously a lot of high-profile Fijians all around us, no idea what to do, but it’s a huge privilege to be part of this group. I’ve sat down with some of the best players in the world. I remember my first year and they said to play professional for 10 years… not many people can do it, especially at Super Rugby level.”

Mataele said his 58 caps across various professional teams overseas have given him confidence as he starts his new chapter with the Drua.

“Obviously with my experience, and after sitting with a few of the coaches, they’ve said they really need my experience in certain areas. So I’m really excited and looking forward to giving back and sharing my knowledge with the younger players.”

The winger also reflected on the personal significance of his return, sharing that it comes with mixed emotions following the passing of his mother last year.

“She would have loved to be part of this, especially when I first played for Fiji, she was so excited and happy. My whole family in Lautoka, some in Nadi and mostly in Suva said they’ll definitely come watch most of my games if they can… but I think I have to ask for extra tickets.”

Mataele said being based in Fiji again is something he has looked forward to for years.

“This will be the longest I’ve been home in 10 years. I left at 18 and the most I’ve been home is two weeks during Christmas and New Year. So I’m really excited to reconnect and spend time with more family.”

The Drua continue their preseason as preparations build toward the 2026 campaign.

