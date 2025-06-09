Mataele and Fines-Leleiwasa to arrive next month

Manasa Mataele and Issak Fines-Leleiwasa

Incoming Fijian Drua winger Manasa Mataele is wasting no time getting ready for his new chapter with the club, with head coach Glen Jackson revealing that the former Crusaders and Western Force speedster is “super keen” to link up with the squad.

Jackson said Mataele, fresh off a Bunnings NPC title win with Canterbury, has been in regular contact with the Drua coaching staff, eager to arrive in Fiji as soon as possible.

“Manasa is super keen to be here. He’s been on the phone a lot, asking to come earlier. Obviously, after a great win from Canterbury and he played unbelievably, I thought, in the final.”

The Drua coach confirmed that Mataele will join the team at the beginning of December, while fellow new signing Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, the former Wallaby halfback, will arrive after Christmas due to commitments in Australia.

“Issak had an Australian competition that he was with the Force, so he will join us after Christmas in terms of the contracting around that.”

Jackson added that while enthusiasm is high among the new arrivals, ensuring proper recovery and conditioning remains a key focus.

“We talk about players being keen, but also about the rest period they need to make sure they’re performing properly at the right times.”

The two new signings are part of the Drua’s strengthened 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific squad, as the team builds towards another competitive season.

