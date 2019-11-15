Many achievements to be recognized at the Fiji Rugby Annual Awards

2019 has been a huge year for Fiji Rugby with many achievements that will be recognized this weekend at the Fiji Rugby Annual Awards.

FRU chief executive officer John O’Connor says it will be a night to recognize the hardworking staff and players under the Union banner.

“2019 has been a huge year for Fiji rugby, we celebrated the win from the HSBC World sevens series, Jerry Tuwai received the best sevens player in the world, we also had very competitive domestic competitions. Our under 20’s went and retained their position in the world rugby championship, then we had the women qualifying for the Olympics and also the Fijiana qualifying for the world cup so it’s a huge year.”

There are 15 awards up for grabs including player of the year, the team of the year and sevens player of the year.