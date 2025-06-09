Malolo rugby’s remarkable rise

The celebration continues for newly crowned Skipper Cup champions Malolo Rugby Union, as the team was hosted today at Solevu Village in Malolo, the very place where their incredible journey began.

Reflecting on the union’s rise from humble beginnings, Malolo Rugby Union President Jone Tuilawa said the victory was the culmination of years of sacrifice, resilience, and belief in the face of immense challenges.

“I believe everyone has been asking where the union emerged from and how it came all the way up to winning the Skipper Cup this year. We started way back in 2020, at the end of 2019, and it was, I believe, a one-man job to carry the union right up to where it is now.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tuilawa recalled the early days when the team was based in the islands and had to travel daily by boat for matches, a costly and exhausting routine that nearly ended their campaign before it began.

“In 2020, we had to camp the team here in Te Aro Village in Malolo and travel every morning to the Vanua Cup games. When everyone went back to work after COVID, that was the collapse of Malolo Rugby Union in the islands, and I had to look elsewhere to form the union.”

By 2022, Tuilawa had re-established the union in Nadi, bringing together players from the area to rebuild Malolo Rugby from the ground up. He credited the dedication of coaches and former players, including assistant coach Jiuta Lutumailagi and head coach Rupeni Nasiga, for their key roles in keeping the vision alive.

“In 2023, it was just a three-man job, myself, Mr. Nasiga, and Mr. Lutumailagi. Our communication was very good for the team, and that’s when all the other coaches and management joined in to make up a team for the Vanua Cup.”

Though Malolo fell short in 2023, their determination only grew stronger.

“In 2024, we reached the Vanua Cup final and qualified for the Skipper Cup. That gave us hope to continue. We gathered the boys back this

year, way back in February, and we started from there, and we never gave up on camp.”

Malolo’s triumph this season marks a historic milestone, from island beginnings and near collapse to standing tall as champions of Fiji’s premier provincial rugby competition.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.