Malolo reset for next warm-up match

It’s back to the drawing board for the Malolo XVs rugby team this week after their curtain-raiser match lasted only 40 minutes over the weekend during round three of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Assistant coach Joseva Domolailai says the aim for the team is to give each player as much game time as possible ahead of the Skipper Cup season.

He says it is crucial for the new players to gel well with the veterans in the squad.

“Though it was only a 40-minute game, we managed to identify a few areas that need attention and that is where we will focus moving forward.”

Their match against the Drua Development side was called off at halftime due to heavy rain to preserve the ground for the main game between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Hurricanes.

Domolailai says the side gained invaluable game time against the Drua over the weekend at Churchill Park in Lautoka, adding that the exposure and invitation to play is something the team will always be grateful for.

He adds that it was a rare opportunity, especially for players who compete mainly at club level, to experience rugby at that level.

The side currently has a match lined up against the SportsWorld Fijian Under-20 team this week, however the game has been confirmed cancelled by the Fiji Rugby Union.

Malolo coach Rupeni Nasiga says they are now awaiting confirmation from the FRU on their next warm-up match will be.

