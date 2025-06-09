Malolo gears up for exciting home clash

Malolo Rugby Union is buzzing with excitement ahead of their first home game of the 2025 Skipper Cup season at Yawini Park this Friday.

President Jone Tuilawa says playing in front of their fans brings a new level of energy and pride to the team.

“We are looking at Mana Island and Yawini Park to be our home grounds this year. We are expecting Ba Rugby Union over on the 9th of August. It’s all excitement here in the union and all the fans and supporters.”

Malolo captain Imanueli Bari also says that they are looking forward to playing at home and putting on a good game for their fans in the island.

In other skipper cup matches this weekend, Nadi will take on Macuata in Prince Charles Park on Friday while Naitasiri clashes with Tailevu, Suva plays Lautoka, Tailevu faces Naitasiri and Vatukoula hosts Nadroga.

The Nadi and Macuata match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.









