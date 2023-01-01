Los Pumas to host All Blacks this year

[Source: Rugby Pass ]

For the first time, Argentina will be hosting the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby Championship.

The side will take on the All Blacks in Mendoza on July 8th in the tournament, which has been reduced to just six matches because of the World Cup in France.

The Pumas also announced that they will be traveling to Australia on July 15th to play a World Cup warm-up match against world champions South Africa.

The four countries who compete annually in the Rugby Championship usually play each other home and away but in 2023 it will be once only.

Argentina has a single home game against New Zealand, followed by Australia away and then South Africa on July 29.

The rest of the 2023 Rugby Championship fixtures are yet to be announced.

The UAR says South Africa will then travel to Buenos Aires for a Test on August 5th at the Velez Sarsfield Stadium, which was not part of the Rugby Championship but a warm-up for the World Cup.