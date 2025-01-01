Lomani calls on Fijians to care for each other this festive season

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani is calling on Fijians to watch over one another during the festive season, urging everyone to avoid road accidents and welcome the New Year with joy, not sorrow.

The halfback emphasizes the importance of staying alert at all times, especially with numerous activities involving alcohol.

He notes that this is often a time when people overindulge, sometimes leading to unfortunate and messy situations.

Article continues after advertisement

“Take care of yourself, take care of your family because there’s a lot of things happening around Fiji now. There are road accidents, people are getting drunk, and stuff like that.”

He wishes all Fijians in the country and around the globe a prosperous and safe new year.

Lomani also looks forward to the continued support from what he calls ‘the world’s best fans’.

The Drua will meet Brumbies in their first Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match on the 15th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.