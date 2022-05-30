Local referees being challenged: Sorovaki

Tevita Rokovereni [3rd from right] [Source: Facebook]

Tevita Rokovereni’s nomination as an Assistant Referee in a Super Rugby match has raised the bar for local referees in Fiji.

Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager, Sale Sorovaki says the inclusion of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Super Rugby has opened avenues not only for players but also for match officials.

Rokovereni made history by being the first Fijian to assist in these matches, but Sorovaki believes there are others who can go even further.

He adds that if we start at the bottom, we can achieve all of this.

“I am happy for Fiji rugby, there is a pathway not only for players but there is a pathway there for referees as well and now we are into the Super Rugby, we need to develop more referees to come through our process, pathways, and program.”

Rokovereni started as a referee in 2008 and has officiated in some international tournaments.

He made his first international appearance at the 2017 Hong Kong 7s and recently at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.