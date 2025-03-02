Last-gasp Ulster back to winning ways against Scarlets

[Source: BBC]

Alan O’Connor’s 79th-minute try proved crucial as Ulster edged past Scarlets for a 30-28 win at Kingspan Stadium.

The Irish province, who had fallen to 15th in the United Rugby Championship (URC) prior to kick-off, were 28-23 behind in the closing stages but O’Connor’s close-range score and Nathan Doak’s subsequent conversion saw them narrowly avoid a third league loss in succession.

In a back and forth game, Scarlets had led 12-0 early on and 15-13 at half-time but were left to rue having to settle for just three points rather than a try during their final attack of the game when Ulster went up the other end and snatched victory.

The win lifts Ulster up to 12th in the table with Scarlets failing to move into the league’s play-off spots.

In what had been called a “must-win” game by their head coach Richie Murphy, Ulster made a disastrous start and conceded twice in the opening 11 minutes.

There were only five minutes on the clock when Scarlets first took the lead.

With scrum-half Gareth Davies alert to a lack of backfield cover, his kick over the top of the ruck was gathered by wing Macs Page for a simple opening score.

Finding and exploiting plenty of space in the Ulster defence, Page then got around Jacob Stockdale on the outside and fed Ioan Nicholas for Scarlets’ second try five minutes later.

Ulster got on the board after Scarlets were pinged for infringing at the ruck. The hosts went to the corner from the penalty and Timoney dotted down at the tail of a powerful maul.

Buoyed by the score, Ulster enjoyed a spell of pressure but when next awarded a penalty, opted to go for the posts and reduce the deficit rather than try their maul again.

It was the same policy only minutes before half-time when, only a metre into Scarlets’ half, Jack Murphy again called for the tee and his lengthy effort just crept over the crossbar to put his side ahead for the first time.

Ulster could not carry their advantage into the turn, however, with Ioan Lloyd kicking his side back in front after an offside penalty in the final passage of the half.

Murphy and Lloyd traded efforts off the tee in the early exchanges of the second half, but as the game entered the final half hour, Ulster turned down a series of kickable penalties before Callum Reid eventually burrowed his way over the line from close range.

Scarlets were back on top soon after, however, as Dwayne Peel’s side capitalised on more scrappy play from Ulster as Matt Dalton tried to keep the bouncing ball alive but instead scooped it into the arms of Alec Hepburn.

The Scarlets prop offloaded for Vaea Fifita and there was to be no catching the back row replacement as he galloped into open space and under the posts.

The Welsh region had a golden chance to move two scores ahead entering the final 10 minutes of the game but, after sustained pressure, the ball squirted loose from a ruck almost on the Ulster line and James McNabney hacked clear.

They would instead make do with another penalty from the boot of Lloyd but their failure to make it a two-score lead loomed large in the end as O’Connor barged over from close range two minutes from time.

