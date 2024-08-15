Lami out for another historic win

Lami High School Under 19 celebrating after winning their quarterfinal last weekend

With the stage set for the Vodafone Deans Trophy semi-finals, Lami High School Under-19 team manager Adi Lina Motea says they are ready for their clash against western giants Ratu Navula College this weekend.

Having created history twice in qualifying for the quarter and semifinals over the past two weeks, Lami High knows what to expect when they face Ratu Navula, and will be going all out against the side.

Motea says the boys have been working tirelessly over the past few days, rectifying their mistakes, and will be looking for another historic win.

While the side respects Ratu Navula College, Motea says they will be going all out against the side.

“We respect Ratu Navula, we know Ratu Navula has been there in the Deans competition a lot of times, we know it will be a tough game and we are ready to face Ratu Navula this Saturday.”

Motea is also calling out to all the fans, supporters, old scholars and parents of the players in the under-19 side to come out in numbers to cheer on the boys as they battle for a spot in the Deans finals.