Kuruvoli ready to tee up for Super Rugby Pacific

[ Source : Fiji Rugby Union /website]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Simione Kuruvoli is eager to contribute more to the team’s attack through his kicking boots.

The 24-year-old was a kicking prodigy for the Flying Fijians at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, with a highlight being his 14-point haul in the upset victory over Australia in the pool stages.

Kuruvoli says he is anticipating taking up the kicker’s role alongside fly halves Caleb Muntz and Kemu Valetini, following the departure of Teti Tela.

“I’ll improve more on that, the kicking stuff, going out throughout the pre-season and hopefully get good results next year.”

Apart from the kicking department, Kuruvoli says he will also work on improving his leadership on the field and marshalling his teammates according to the game plan.

Meanwhile, the Mick Byrne-coached side will take on the Blues in their opening match of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season on February 24th in Auckland.