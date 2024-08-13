Kuruvoli is Home & Living brand ambassador

Fijian Drua halfback Simione Kuruvoli [left] has signed a 2-year contract to become the brand ambassador for Home & Living.

Kuruvoli, who is also a key player for the Flying Fijians, will now represent the company and promote their wide range of products.

Known for his skills on the rugby field and his strong connection with fans, Kuruvoli is expected to bring a positive and dynamic image to the brand.

Home & Living is thrilled to have him on board and believes that his involvement will help them reach more customers and strengthen their presence in the market.