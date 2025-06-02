Khan inspires Baby Flying Fijians in win

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Halfback Adam Khan inspired the the Sportsworld Fiji side to a 56-24 win over Canada at the Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge in Nadi.

Khan scored two tries and set up another three in the big win.

The national side scored six converted tries in the first half and two in the second.

Article continues after advertisement

A good break on the right flank by winger Josaia Ralulu saw impressive halfback Adam Khan went in to score.

Less than five minutes later Canada was caught napping when the Fijians started to find their rhythm before left winger Waisake Bainibure dived in the corner for their second try.

The Canadians were still trying to catch their breath when Khan broke free again after the restart and the halfback could’ve scored his second but passed to outside center Pita Manamanaivalu who dotted down between the sticks.

Khan was all over the park and was quick to the breakdowns, delivering fast balls to the backline, just after the first water break he sold a beautiful dummy, went through, chipped the ball over the fullback, regathered following a kind bounce and scored his second try.

The midfield combination of Bogidrau Kikau and Manamanaivalu has also been impressive in this championship.

The pair combined again for the hosts fifth try with Manamanaivalu setting up his midfield partner.

Many thought it was going to be a close game after Canada beat Samoa in round one but the Fijians rattled the visitors under the typical Nadi heat.

Before half time, Kikau crossed for his second try and it was Khan again who set it up before the Canadians managed to open their account with a try.

The Baby Flying Fijians were leading 42-7 at half time.

Canada started well following the break, keeping Fiji inside their own half for almost 10 minutes and finally got their reward with a try.

However, replacement winger Emosi Nuku made a brilliant break that also helped put Ralulu into space for their seventh try.

It was a competitive second spell compared to the first with Canada improving and dictating play before they struck with two successive tries.

Fiji takes on Samoa in the last round on Saturday while Canada faces Tonga.

Flanker Thomas Setitaia had the final say for the Fijians with another try.

Both games will air live on FBC Sorts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.