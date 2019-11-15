Japanese student enjoying Fijian rugby at Skipper Cup level

17-year-old Japanese student Kensaku Inoue caught the attention of many spectators when he donned the Yasawa jersey for their U19 match against Suva last weekend.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Inoue says it will be an unforgettable experience for him especially with the side also winning against Suva.

The nippy halfback says he has tasted Fijian rugby during the Deans Competition and now the Skipper Cup and he is enjoying it.

“Compared to Japanese rugby, Japan has shorter players and the Fijian players are so big, huge and massive so at first I felt afraid of playing but now I don’t. Now I feel great and I like the Fijian rugby playing style.”

Inoue came in as a replacement in the second half, bringing the Yasawa side alive which also resulted in a try that saw them beat the capital city side.

The Ba Provincial Freebird Institute student says he is now aiming to make the Yasawa U19 team every weekend as this will be his last year in Fiji.

Kensaku Inoue also featured for Ba Provincial in the Deans Competition for the past three years.

Last year, their U16 team lost 7-10 to RKS during the semi-final round.

Inoue says playing rugby in Fiji has been the greatest experience ever which he will share with his family and friends back home in Japan.

Meanwhile, the senior team for Yasawa will play Lautoka at Prince Charles Park this Saturday at 5pm.

In other matches on Saturday, Suva takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, Tailevu will play Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park and Namosi will host Naitasiri for the Skipper/Farebrother Challenge at Thomson Park in Navua.

You can watch the Nadi/Suva match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.