Interesting Drua backline for Reds clash

Kalaveti Ravouvou [left] will move to the wing and Teti Tela [middle] is going to wear the number 12 jumper while Caleb Muntz comes in at flyhalf

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne has selected an interesting backline for the crucial Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Reds at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Inside center Kalaveti Ravouvou will move to the wing and Teti Tela is going to wear the number 12 jumper.

Caleb Muntz comes in at flyhalf while Selestino Ravutaumada replaces Ilaisa Droasese at fullback.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s the first time Tela and Masi are playing together in the midfield.

We may expect some tactical kicking game for the Drua with two fly halves starting.

Iosefo Masi retains his center position, Frank Lomani at halfback and Eroni Sau on the other wing.

Byrne has opted for our best front row of Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere and Mesake Doge with Isoa Nasilasila and Leone Rotuisolia as locks.

The loose forwards are Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira and Elia Canakaivata.

Our Drua needs to win and hope the Highlanders, Rebels and Force all lose this weekend to secure a quarterfinal spot.

The Fijian Drua hosts Reds at 4:35pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.