Increase in number of teams for Raluve

The excitement generated by the Fijiana Drua is one of the reasons why the number of teams participating in the Secondary School Raluve competition has increased.

Raluve National Coordinator Debra Gucake believes this is also contributing to the increased number of schools joining for the first time this year.

Gucake believes it is past time for women to abandon the notion that rugby is only for men.

“That has boosted the morale of the girls that they can also participate and take part in this sport. I believe in our country, for once… rugby is a sport played by men but we have come out of that idea.”

Gucake adds that this would not have been possible without the Fiji Rugby Union’s permission and thanks the FRU for their assistance.