Ikanivere receives top Pasifika Honor

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Co-Captain Tevita Ikanivere was named the 2024 Player of the Year at the Annual Pasifika Hall of Fame ceremony held in Auckland last night.

He shared the award with Manusina Samoa skipper Masuisuimatama’ali’i Tauasa-Pauaraisa.

Ikanivere is currently sidelined with an injury and was not named in the Drua lineup.

In his and Frank Lomani’s absence, Mesulame Dolokoto and Iosefo Masi have been appointed as co-captains for this week’s Round 9 Shop N

Save Super Rugby Pacific match against the Highlanders.

The Drua will face the Highlanders tomorrow night at 7.05pm in Dunedin.

The match will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

