I want the ‘tanoa’ in Nasova this week: Tudravu

Fiji Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is clear about what he wants for Friday’s Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl

Fiji Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is clear about what he wants for Friday’s Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl and that is to have the ‘tanoa’ back in Nasova.

He says months of preparation have led to this week and now it is up to his officers to show their strength, discipline and desire on the field, in the ring, on the court and across the pitch.

Tudravu knows the Military will be just as hungry but the groundwork has been done and it is now a test of skill, determination and teamwork for the Police athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

“When the dust settles this Friday at Subrail Park in Labasa, the only thing I want to see is the tanoa being brought back to Nasova. That is my main message. I also send my best wishes to the Commander, my turaga naita. I have great respect for him and the duty he carries out. I believe he has also spoken to the Military athletes competing this week, and his words are probably tougher than mine. I’m more relaxed. The Commander will be hungrier for the win, but we’ll see how things unfold at Subrail Park in Labasa later this week.”

He also stresses the importance of community support during this week-long sporting clash, saying that backing the two Forces is a way of recognising the work they do to keep the nation safe.

“I am sending my well wishes and extend the invitation to families in North to come in numbers and watch the highly anticipated clash. For me it is clear that when supporters come out in numbers for this week-long event it also shows the support we have for the two Forces that are keeping our nation safe. So it is important we show support in full force to this week as this is something both Forces look forward to once a year before we all go back to our normal duties.”

Cricket & Boxing started today while touch rugby and oldies rugby will be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the men’s soccer on Thursday, men’s and women’s rugby on Friday will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa and will be LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.