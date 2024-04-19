Hurricanes blow Drua away

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua failed to maintain their winning record at home this Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season after going down 38-15 to table leaders the Hurricanes at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Despite making 10 changes to their lineup, the Hurricanes blew the Drua apart in the first half with four tries and was enough for the win.

Poor exit from the Drua inside their 22 meter saw the visitors apply pressure and were rewarded when Epeli Momo failed to control a bouncing ball which landed in Billy Proctor’s hands who ran in to score.

With the backing of its fans at a sold out HFC Bank Stadium, the Tevita Ikanivere captained side replied in style following a little break by Iosefo Masi who set up rookie Sikeli Rabitu to score.

A rookie mistake by Ilaisa Droasese on his tryline in the 17th minute got the Canes back in front 14-7 after number eight Billy Flanders powered over from the base of a scrum.

Flanker Kitione Salawa toiled hard all night with Elia Canakaivata and Vilive Miramira.

Skipper Tevita Ikanivere opted a kick for touch when they could’ve taken a shot at goal in the 30th minute but the side lost their own lineout throw.

All Blacks star Jodie Barrett silenced the 15,000 fans when he sliced through the defence in the 34th minute to score.

Hooker James O’Reilly added another converted try less than two minutes later.

The Wellington based side was leading 28-7 at halftime.

A solid start in the second spell revived the Drua’s hopes when Salawa was carried through by the forwards from a driving maul off a lineout five metres out from the Hurricanes tryline.

Two yellow cards against the Hurricanes ressurected the fans hopes of a great comeback.

Peni Matawalu got over the line with 18 minutes left but video replays were inconclusive.

A Kemu Valetini penalty was the only points the Drua scored when they had the numerical advantage to trail 28-15.

However, the table leaders slotted a penalty not too long after before adding another converted try to seal the win.