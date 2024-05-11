Historic Bosco Trophy win for Suva

Suva women's rugby side has created history after being the first team to lift the Bosco Challenge Trophy.

Suva women’s rugby side has created history after being the first team to lift the Bosco Challenge Trophy at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The Suva women’s defeated Namosi 31-15.

Vice captain Ivamere Nabura scored a double for Suva, and she was also named the best player.

It was a dream start for Namosi with two tries to Roela Koroimarama and Ana Maria Roqica.

Suva didn’t play well in the first 20 minutes with Namosi leading 12-nil.

However, the capital city side got their act together in the last 19 minutes of the first half with three successive tries.

Adi Salaseini Railumu, Ivamere Nabura and Ema Adivitaloga getting tries with Suva leading 19-12 at the break.

Wainikiti Vosadrau slotted a penalty for Namosi in the second spell but Suva sealed the historic win with tries to Lavenia Tinai and Nabura.