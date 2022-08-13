Hawke's Bay makes late comeback to retain Ranfurly Shield

[Source: Stuff]

Hawke’s Bay will hold onto Ranfurly Shield after a 33-32 win over Counties Manukau last night.

The host started strong, with a 22-point lead at halftime.

Counties fought their way back in the secondhalf to challenge Manukau.

Article continues after advertisement

Even when Counties Manukau went a man down, they were finding a way to attack with success.

Fullback Etene Nanai-Seturo was a big part in their resurgence as he had the Hawke’s Bay defence clutching at air.

The piece of brilliance from Nanai-Seturo after 55 minutes saw him split a gap between three forwards and run well inside the Hawke’s Bay 22.

A few phases later, Cam Roigard darted over the line from close range to give Counties Manukau some hope.

Hawke’s Bay extended the lead back out through Tyrone Thompson from a lineout drive, but Nanai-Seturo gathered in a shallow kick, again splitting defenders, before pulling off a chip and chase to score once more and give Counties Manukau a chance.

When reserve hooker Ioane Moananu scored in the 78th minute and the conversion made it just a one-point game, the chance of a second Shield reign was there for Counties Manukau.