Good rest for Masi ahead of season: Byrne

Iosefo Masi

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne acknowledges that the team will miss Iosefo Masi during the November tour.

However, he understands that Masi’s absence due to injury will allow him valuable time to focus on recovery and getting his body ready for the upcoming Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Byrne says that while it’s disappointing not to have Masi on the tour, it’s reassuring to have experienced players like Captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Semi Radradra, who bring their own wealth of experience to the team.

“Masi played with us during the PNC and his knees gave away on him so this is a good time for him to spend some time pre-season to get his body right before coming back in for another Super Rugby season.”

He adds that although they will miss Masi’s contribution, he is confident that the selected players form a strong squad capable of delivering solid performances.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will meet Scotland on the 2nd of November, Wales on the 10 of November, the date to their match against Spain is yet to be confirmed and will wrap up their November tour on the 23rd of next month against Ireland.