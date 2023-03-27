Full support needed for Rebels clash

Mark Evans

The stage is set for an epic showdown as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua gear up to take on the Rebels in what promises to be a high-octane Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match this weekend.

Chief Executive Mark Evans says while ticket sales are already looking good, they are calling on even more fans to show their support and be part of the action.

Evans says credit goes to fans that showed up for their first home game in Lautoka which was the difference.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they also want to remain unbeaten at home.

“I cannot overestimate how much of a difference it makes to the players and the team from the support they get. Don’t get me wrong, the support to date has been terrific. The atmosphere in Lautoka for the Crusaders game was sensational. We just want it to be better and we want even more people there.”

Evans adds they want fans to be part of this unforgettable experience as the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will play the curtain raiser match at 1.05pm also against the Rebels which will be a heart-pumping clash.

He says they are hoping the affordable ticket prices will attract people to sell out Suva which has never been done before.

Evans adds this is the perfect opportunity to bring your friends and family and experience the thrill of rugby like never before.

The Drua clash with the Rebels at 3.35pm Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch both matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.