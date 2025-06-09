FSSRU prioritizes player’s safety

Movement of teams participating at the Vodafone Deans Trophy National Quarter-finals this weekend will be closely monitored by the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union and their stakeholders.

This was confirmed by FSSRU’s Vice President Development Biu Colati, for the safety and wellbeing of the players.

With the national quarterfinals being held at two different venues this weekend, FSSRU and their stakeholders like the Fiji Police Force and Land Transport Authority will be aware of all team’s movements.

“The good thing is that the detail of all these buses, the number of the bus and the number of the teachers supervising the teams, and the route the bus will go. Because may want to go Kings or Queens, all these things will be shared to us and we will share it to the police and the LTA.”

The Deans Trophy quarter-finals will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Matches from Ground One at both venues will be broadcast live on FBC Sports and FBC 2.









