FRU unveils new partnership

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union has unveiled a new partnership with Bula Management Group & Productions.

The collaboration heralds the creation of a new television docuseries titled “The Flying Sevens”, which will chronicle the journey of the Fiji 7s team’s quest to defend the Olympic Games gold medal.

The Fiji Rugby Union says the alliance is not just about sports, but also a celebration of the Fijian spirit and the resilience of its rugby team.

According to the FRU, the launch of the upcoming television series is set to open the floodgates to an influx of American dollars, sponsorships, tourism and business opportunities into Fiji.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the docuseries not only embodies the strength and resilience of our beloved Fiji but also serves as ambassadors of our rich culture and unwavering spirit on the global stage.

FRU Interim Administrator Simione Valenitabua says this is an exciting project that will help boost interest in the sport to a global audience with the potential of gaining new rugby communities in countries that have a huge fan base in other sports.

Bula Management Group Founder and Chief Executive Sarah Silikula says “The Flying Sevens” docuseries is a love letter to Fiji, promising to bring the world closer to its heart, while igniting opportunities that extend beyond the rugby field.

Executive Producer and co-creator of “The Flying Sevens” Patrik Simpson says the docuseries will highlight the personal stories of the players which are inspiring and heart-warming.