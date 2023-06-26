FRU Trustees outline plan of action

FRU Trustees addressing the media.

Inadequate budgeting practices have hampered resource allocation at the Fiji Rugby Union.

This is one of the issues identified by the FRU Trustees and they’re implementing comprehensive budgeting frameworks to ensure responsible financial management and optimize resource utilization.

FRU Chair Peter Mazey says they’re actively exploring avenues to secure the necessary funds to mitigate the financial burden of the $3.5m debt.

Measures will now be taken to enhance financial acumen within FRU through targeted training programs and partnerships with experts.

It’s been noted as well that the FRU’s intellectual properties haven’t been properly valued for effective monetization.

In a press conference this morning, the Trustees assured they’ll conduct a comprehensive assessment to accurately value FRU’s IP.

More on this story later.