FRU reinstated in World Rugby Council

The Fiji Rugby Union’s membership in the World Rugby Council has been reinstated with immediate effect.

This decision follows a review by the World Rugby Executive Board during their meeting in late July, based on a report from the Fiji Oversight Committee.

The report emphasized that the FRU successfully convened a Special General Meeting, where members unanimously adopted a new constitution and governance structure.

It also marks a crucial step forward in ensuring transparency, accountability, and effective leadership within Fiji Rugby.

FRU’s Chair, Peter Mazey says that they are happy about the reinstatement.

He adds that they are incredibly grateful for the support of World Rugby and the commitment shown by our stakeholders throughout this process.

Mazey adds that the adoption of FRU’s new constitution and governance framework is a testament to their dedication to advancing Fiji Rugby.

He says that the reinstatement is not just a victory for the Unions but for all the players, coaches, and fans who stood by the organisation all along.

“This development strengthens our ties within the global rugby community and enables us to continue our mission of growing the game in Fiji. We look forward to collaborating with our fellow council members to contribute positively to the sport both nationally and internationally.”

With this reinstatement, the FRU will now nominate its representative to the World Rugby Council, who must be vetted according to the World Rugby Integrity Code before taking their seat on the Council.

In a statement, the World Rugby Executive Board expressed gratitude to the members of the Fiji Oversight Committee, Dr. Robin Mitchell and Cathy Wong, for their diligent efforts in guiding the FRU to a successful resolution.

The FRU remains committed to upholding the values and standards expected by World Rugby.