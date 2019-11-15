FRU plan for 2021 season

Following the success of the 2020 Skipper Cup season, the Fiji Rugby Union is now planning for next year’s competition.

This year was special with the introduction of the 14 rounds of home and away games, and despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, the competition was successful.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the 2021 season will start early.

“We will kick off at the back of March and April we are preparing for the tournament, what we have asked the teams is rest now, plan the offseason because the start of the new season is just around the corner”.

Suva retained the men’s title for the third year in a row, Nadroga won the under 19 trophy and Lautoka was crowned the new women’s champion.

However, despite the win, Lautoka will feature in the Vanua Championship next season.