FRU grateful for All Blacks opportunity

The Fiji Rugby Union view the upcoming Test against the All Blacks as a significant opportunity for the development of the sport.

Opportunity to play the three time world champion doesn’t come by easily but when we do get a chance it needs to be seized with both hands even if means playing in another country.

FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua says they’re grateful that our side will play the All Blacks again just after three years.

Article continues after advertisement

“Playing against a top tier nation not only enhances the skills and experiences of our players but also opens up more avenues for Fiji to engage in matches against esteemed teams like the All Blacks.”

Fiji Rugby General Manager High Performance BJ Mather says our global fans will also take advantage of the opportunity.

“We’d love to play this in Suva and have the Fijian crowd behind us but I think we’ll take San Diego I know we’ll be well supported.”

The Test will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, USA and is one of 14 for the All Blacks this year under new coach Scott Robertson.