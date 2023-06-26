FRU debt can be more than $3.5m: Mazey

Fiji Rugby Union Headquarters.

The Fiji Rugby Union could incur more loss than the $3.5m already known.

In a press conference today, the FRU Trustees released their findings from the one month they had spent with the organization, trying to get the house in order.

Chair Peter Mazey says they have found out there’s more going on at Rugby House.

“The debt of over $3.5m as we have already announced and regrettably we do keep finding more. We actually found several court cases that are in action that could have a large bearing on that debt as well.”

Mazey says apart from finding ways in paying the debt, the FRU will now have to address the issues raised in court cases.

He adds there’s an unhappy working culture at Rugby House itself.

“Everybody was protecting themselves. There was a lack of direction and the lack of corporate governance as well. It’s been very hard to get disclosure from staff members, we’ve literally had to sit down personally and find out what we needed to know.”

Mazey adds all this signals the need for a collective approach in getting FRU to where it’s supposed to be.